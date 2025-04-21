BJP Leader Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'

In a revealing seminar on 'One Nation, One Election' held at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal underscored the difficulties posed by frequent elections in India.

He highlighted that over the last 30 years, elections have been a constant in the country, emphasizing that fair and unified elections are essential to maintaining a stable democracy. Bansal inspired the youth, asserting their pivotal role in driving change.

Delving into statistics, he noted the rise in the voter base from 17.32 crore to over 96 crore and stressed the importance of modernizing electoral procedures to align with current global standards. The seminar sparked renewed discourse on the feasibility of synchronizing electoral events.

