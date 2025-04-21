Left Menu

BJP Leader Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'

BJP's Sunil Bansal highlighted the challenges of frequent elections at a seminar in Kanpur, stressing the necessity for unified electoral processes to enhance political stability. He encouraged youth participation in political transformation and emphasized adapting electoral systems to meet modern needs, as evidenced by increased voter numbers.

Updated: 21-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:21 IST
BJP Leader Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'
  • India

In a revealing seminar on 'One Nation, One Election' held at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal underscored the difficulties posed by frequent elections in India.

He highlighted that over the last 30 years, elections have been a constant in the country, emphasizing that fair and unified elections are essential to maintaining a stable democracy. Bansal inspired the youth, asserting their pivotal role in driving change.

Delving into statistics, he noted the rise in the voter base from 17.32 crore to over 96 crore and stressed the importance of modernizing electoral procedures to align with current global standards. The seminar sparked renewed discourse on the feasibility of synchronizing electoral events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

