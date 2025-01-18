Left Menu

Wi Ha-joon on Challenges and Success: A Journey with Squid Game

Wi Ha-joon, known globally for his role in 'Squid Game', reflects on the challenges and responsibilities that come with international fame. He talks about the pressures of reprising his role in 'Squid Game 2', the societal themes explored by Korean creators, and hopes for future collaborations.

With immense popularity comes an equal measure of responsibility, says actor Wi Ha-joon, the 'Squid Game' star driven by the show's global acclaim to deliver his finest performances. The 33-year-old actor, already cherished among K-drama fans, became an international sensation through his role in the Netflix series.

Wi Ha-joon plays Hwang Jun-ho, a determined detective whose pursuit of his missing brother draws him into the perilous games orchestrated by a clandestine organization. Reflecting on the show's success, he speaks about the pressure of faithfully continuing his character's journey, especially as he features prominently in the opening episodes of the second season.

The actor also highlights the powerful narratives woven by South Korean creators, drawn from the nation's complex historical and social background. Expressing his desire to engage in international collaborations, Wi Ha-joon remains hopeful of visiting India and contributing to global storytelling. 'Squid Game 2' continues to stream on Netflix with a stellar cast and gripping plot.

