Sonu Sood's 'Fateh': A Rs30 Crore Sleeper Hit

'Fateh', directed by Sonu Sood, emerges as a surprise hit with its gripping storyline and breathtaking action scenes. Despite a modest Rs30 crore budget, the film captivates audiences with its depiction of cybercrime battles, inspired by real pandemic events, earning praise for its direction, action, and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:15 IST
Sonu Sood's Fateh poster (Photo/film's team). Image Credit: ANI
Sonu Sood's latest directorial venture, 'Fateh', is much more than just an action film; it's a sleeper hit capturing audiences with its compelling narrative on cybercrime. With a modest budget of Rs30 crore, the film's commercial success defies industry norms, showcasing that a big budget or A-list cast isn't needed for success.

Taking inspiration from real-life events during the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Fateh' makes a significant impact with its storyline and high-adrenaline action sequences, choreographed by international stunt director Lee Whittaker, famed for his work on 'Captain Marvel' and 'Fast & Furious 5'. These scenes were filmed across diverse locations like Istanbul, Dubai, and the US, adding a global edge to the narrative.

Sood, primarily known for his action roles, took a hands-on approach in writing and directing the action-packed sequences, devoting extensive time to perfecting these stunts. This dedication is evident, as the film's action scenes have become a central talking point. The accompanying music, including Hans Zimmer's track 'To the Moon', further elevates the cinematic experience. Sood's directorial debut, having hit theaters on January 10, is not only a box-office success with a Rs21.18 crore gross in its first week, but also a critical milestone, marking a game-changing moment in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

