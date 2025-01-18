Left Menu

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan's Assailant Hunt: Suspect Detained in Chhattisgarh

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a robbery at his Mumbai home. A suspect was detained in Chhattisgarh, following a coordinated effort by Mumbai Police and the Railway Protection Force. Khan, recovering from his injuries, was assisted by an autorickshaw driver during the incident.

Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence, leading to a swift pursuit of the suspect across India. On Saturday, a 31-year-old man was detained at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh in connection with the crime.

The suspect, Aakash Kailash Kannojia, was apprehended while traveling on the Jnaneshwari Express, after Mumbai Police shared his photo with the Railway Protection Force. Although still considered a suspect, Mumbai Police stated further verification would determine subsequent actions.

Khan, known for films like 'Omkara' and 'Sacred Games,' is recovering well from his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. The incident highlights the quick response and collaboration between law enforcement agencies to address crimes involving public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

