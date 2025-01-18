Adam McKay Reflects on 'Don't Look Up' Success Amid Critic Backlash

Renowned filmmaker Adam McKay has spoken candidly about the public reception of his 2021 Netflix film 'Don't Look Up.' Despite backlash from critics and cultural gatekeepers, McKay expressed that the audience's responses have been invigorating and uplifting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, currently the second most-watched film on Netflix, underscores themes of deceit and misinformation, resonating deeply with a global audience. McKay remarked on the universal experience of gaslighting and lies from leaders, media, and industries within today's neo-liberal economy, saying, "It's a cancer, and everyone is feeling it."

Additionally, McKay shared his heartfelt concern over the devastating fires in Los Angeles, a city he has long called home. "We're heartbroken," he stated, reflecting on friends losing their homes. McKay emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that this is the first instance where the reality surpasses media portrayal.

