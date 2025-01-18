Intruder's Knife Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: A Shocking Incident Uncovered

Police recovered a piece of a broken knife from Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, following an intrusion and attack on the actor. The incident occurred on Thursday night during a robbery attempt, officials revealed on Saturday.

Khan, who sustained multiple stab wounds, underwent emergency surgery during which doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment from his spine. Any further penetration could have resulted in severe injury, according to medical professionals at Lilavati Hospital, where the 54-year-old continues to recover.

Authorities have detained a suspect at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh in connection to the assault and are actively searching for the remaining piece of the weapon used in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)