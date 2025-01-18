Left Menu

Intruder's Knife Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: A Shocking Incident Uncovered

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his home. A broken knife piece was found at the scene. Emergency surgery saved him from severe injury. Police have detained a suspect and are searching for the missing knife part.

Police recovered a piece of a broken knife from Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, following an intrusion and attack on the actor. The incident occurred on Thursday night during a robbery attempt, officials revealed on Saturday.

Khan, who sustained multiple stab wounds, underwent emergency surgery during which doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment from his spine. Any further penetration could have resulted in severe injury, according to medical professionals at Lilavati Hospital, where the 54-year-old continues to recover.

Authorities have detained a suspect at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh in connection to the assault and are actively searching for the remaining piece of the weapon used in the attack.

