A Time to Remember: Honoring Marckendy Natoux in a Troubled Haiti

Marckendy Natoux, a respected journalist, was fatally shot in Haiti by gangs on Christmas Eve. The attack occurred during the anticipated reopening of a hospital. Natoux was known for his kindness and integrity, and his death highlights the ongoing dangers journalists face in Haiti.

The funeral of Marckendy Natoux, a 42-year-old journalist killed in Haiti, took place on a somber Saturday as mourners remembered his contributions to journalism. Natoux, fatally shot by gangs on Christmas Eve, was among two journalists slain during an attack on the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital.

His tragic death underscores the perils faced by media workers in Haiti, where Natoux was recognized for his multilingual skills and dedication. He worked with media outlets like Voice of America and the US Agency for Global Media while also teaching English and Spanish. Colleagues recalled his respect for others and his efforts to protect fellow journalists.

Accusing gangs of orchestrating the attack, many point fingers at the government for its negligence in a danger-prone zone, leading to the death of Natoux, colleague Jimmy Jean, and injuries to others. Such incidents remain largely unresolved in Haiti, a country fraught with unsolved journalist murders despite international interventions.

