Shocking Intrusion: Stabbing of Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan

A shocking attack unfolded at the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, as a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested for stabbing the star. The attacker, who entered India illegally and assumed the name Bijoy Das, claimed ignorance of Khan's identity during his alleged attempt at theft.

The suspect, originally from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, was living in Mumbai for over five months, taking up odd jobs. He was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate, Thane district. Authorities are investigating the documents used for his illegal entry into India.

The attack, which occurred around 2.30 am, left Khan needing emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Although recovering, the incident highlights significant concerns about celebrity security and the motivations behind such unlawful acts.

