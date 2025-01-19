Left Menu

Shocking Intrusion: Stabbing of Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, under the alias Bijoy Das, was arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The attacker allegedly entered Khan's residence for theft, unaware of the celebrity's identity. Khan underwent emergency surgery and is recovering. The incident raises questions about security and motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:54 IST
Shocking Intrusion: Stabbing of Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking attack unfolded at the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, as a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested for stabbing the star. The attacker, who entered India illegally and assumed the name Bijoy Das, claimed ignorance of Khan's identity during his alleged attempt at theft.

The suspect, originally from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, was living in Mumbai for over five months, taking up odd jobs. He was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate, Thane district. Authorities are investigating the documents used for his illegal entry into India.

The attack, which occurred around 2.30 am, left Khan needing emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Although recovering, the incident highlights significant concerns about celebrity security and the motivations behind such unlawful acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025