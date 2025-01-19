Kaleidoscope of Kites: A Fusion of Tradition and Global Appeal

The 8th International Kite Festival dazzled the skies over Mangaluru as vibrant kites inspired by Indian art forms like Kathakali and Yakshagana, alongside global designs like Pushpaka Vimana and Gajaraja Garuda, soared above.

Inaugurated by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at Tannirbhavi Beach, the festival drew attention for its international allure. Minister Rao emphasized the event's burgeoning global interest, spotlighting the participation of a kite-flying world champion from Greece.

Organized by Team Mangaluru alongside ONGC MRPL and the district administration, the event reflected the theme "One Sky, One Earth, One Family." Thousands of attendees including teams from Europe and Asia participated, marking the festival's success within the Karavali Utsav.

