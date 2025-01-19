Left Menu

Kaleidoscope of Kites: A Fusion of Tradition and Global Appeal

The 8th International Kite Festival in Mangaluru showcased kites inspired by Indian art and global designs, attracting participants worldwide. Inaugurated by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the event was part of the Karavali Utsav, highlighting its growing international appeal with a theme of unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:35 IST
Kaleidoscope of Kites: A Fusion of Tradition and Global Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 8th International Kite Festival dazzled the skies over Mangaluru as vibrant kites inspired by Indian art forms like Kathakali and Yakshagana, alongside global designs like Pushpaka Vimana and Gajaraja Garuda, soared above.

Inaugurated by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at Tannirbhavi Beach, the festival drew attention for its international allure. Minister Rao emphasized the event's burgeoning global interest, spotlighting the participation of a kite-flying world champion from Greece.

Organized by Team Mangaluru alongside ONGC MRPL and the district administration, the event reflected the theme "One Sky, One Earth, One Family." Thousands of attendees including teams from Europe and Asia participated, marking the festival's success within the Karavali Utsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025