Mystery Blaze Claims Lives of 10 Dogs in Jabalpur

A tragic fire in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, led to the deaths of 10 dogs. The incident, occurring in Sanjeevani Nagar, has prompted a police investigation and calls from animal lovers for justice. Allegations suggest the dogs were murdered, prompting involvement from animal welfare groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:33 IST
In a harrowing incident, 10 dogs lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a house in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, last week. The case has sparked a police investigation amid claims of intentional harm.

Animal enthusiasts allege foul play, describing the incident as murder, and have urged the authorities to capture those responsible. Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma revealed that the fire erupted on January 12, leading to the tragic fatalities.

The dogs, cared for by animal lover Kajal Kundu, were declared dead after being rushed to a veterinary hospital. Animal welfare groups have filed complaints, emphasizing the urgency of identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

