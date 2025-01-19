Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Divine Journey at Maha Kumbh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a religious pilgrimage to the Triveni Sangam on Sunday, as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. His holy dip underscored the significance of the event in cultivating faith, devotion, and unity.

After his spiritual immersion, Sharma offered prayers at the revered Hanuman temple. He expressed his hopes for the happiness and prosperity of his state's people, vowing to harness spiritual blessings for their well-being.

Additionally, Sharma joined others in listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at the Rajasthan Mandap. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of collective effort and public involvement in building India's future, capturing the country's current and future aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)