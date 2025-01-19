Disneyland Paris Unveils Nighttime Spectacle Amidst Bold Expansion

Disneyland Paris is embarking on a major transformation with the launch of a cutting-edge nighttime show as part of a 2 billion euro expansion plan. This bold development aims to enhance its reputation as Europe's most-visited theme park.

The transformation includes a luxury hotel revamp, the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park, and innovative attractions like The World of Frozen and The Lion King land. These additions cater to growing visitor demands and aim to recover from pandemic-related challenges.

A new nighttime show titled 'Disney Tales of Magic' showcases mesmerizing drones, high-definition projections, and ultra-bright lasers, previously utilized during the Paris 2024 Olympics. The expansion reflects Disneyland's commitment to expanding its global reach.

