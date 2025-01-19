Coco Gauff Bids Farewell to TikTok as App Disappears from U.S. Stores

American tennis star Coco Gauff mourned the loss of TikTok in the U.S. immediately after her victory at the Australian Open, writing "RIP TikTok USA" on a TV camera lens. The app disappeared from app stores as a new U.S. law went into effect.

Gauff's win against Belinda Bencic coincided with the app's removal, prompting her to express her hope for its return. She noted TikTok's importance for small businesses and creators, despite understanding the security concerns surrounding its Chinese parent company.

Gauff is not alone in her sentiments, as top-ranked players like Aryna Sabalenka also hope for TikTok's survival. The U.S. law pressures ByteDance to sell the platform or face a complete ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)