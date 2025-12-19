Left Menu

ByteDance's Strategic Deal: TikTok's US Control Revolutionizes Tech Landscape

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, has signed agreements to transfer control of TikTok's US operations to investors, including Oracle, to evade a US ban. This move ends a long period of uncertainty, as the new joint venture with US stakeholders oversees US data protection and algorithm security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:44 IST
ByteDance's Strategic Deal: TikTok's US Control Revolutionizes Tech Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, finalized significant agreements to cede control of its US operations to a consortium of investors, including Oracle, in a decisive step to avert a potential US ban.

This landmark deal, which follows extensive negotiations since a 2020 dispute under President Trump, sets up a joint venture where Oracle and other American investors will control an 80.1% stake, with ByteDance retaining 19.9%. The move addresses US national security concerns by placing data protection and algorithm oversight in the hands of US interests.

Despite this milestone, questions remain about the extent of ByteDance's ongoing influence. The White House, TikTok, and involved parties have yet to disclose specific details, highlighting continued scrutiny over the handling of sensitive user data and the operational framework of TikTok's US presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025