Artistry in Focus: ODOP Initiative Shines at Mahakumbh 2025
The 'One District One Product' initiative, spotlighted at Mahakumbh 2025, showcases regional crafts like Firozabad glass and Varanasi wooden toys. The event, supported by Flipkart's stall, provides a platform for artisans to reach wider markets. Officials anticipate business growth from Rs 4.30 to Rs 35 crore.
The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj serves as a platform for showcasing regional craftsmanship through the Centre's 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative, highlighting items such as carpets, glass toys from Firozabad, and wooden toys from Varanasi.
Flipkart has established a stall at the event, offering free access to their platform for entrepreneurs, which is expected to considerably expand the market reach of these unique products.
According to Sharad Tandon, Joint Commissioner of Industries, the Kumbh Mela previously generated Rs 4.30 crore in business, but the current Mahakumbh is anticipated to boost this figure to Rs 35 crore, marking significant growth for India's handicraft industries.
