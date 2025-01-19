Left Menu

Arunachal's Tribes Unite for Communal Harmony: A Historic Declaration

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the Adi and Apatani tribes for their joint declaration promoting communal harmony, prohibiting traditional revenge systems, and encouraging cultural exchanges and inter-tribe marriages. The pact, celebrated at the first Adi-Apatani summit, aims to preserve peace and unity among the state's diverse tribes.

Updated: 19-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:35 IST
In a landmark move for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended the Adi and Apatani tribes for their historic joint declaration aimed at promoting communal harmony and understanding. The agreement, signed at the first Adi-Apatani summit in Pasighat, seeks to prohibit traditional revenge systems while fostering cultural exchanges, festivals, and inter-tribe marriages.

Khandu highlighted that while the Adis and Apatanis maintain distinct traditions, they share an ancestral bond transcending political frontiers. He emphasized the declaration as more than a mere document; it is a testament to the enduring values of love, respect, and mutual trust integral to both communities.

The summit underscored the importance of unity amid Arunachal Pradesh's vast cultural diversity, home to over 26 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes. By setting a precedent for peaceful coexistence, the declaration reverberates as an exemplary stride toward preserving the state's rich cultural heritage.

