Left Menu

Pope Francis Hails Cuban Prisoner Release as 'Gesture of Great Hope'

Pope Francis has praised Cuba's decision to release 553 prisoners as a sign of hope, facilitated by Vatican-brokered discussions involving the US. This move aligns with the pope's tradition of urging clemency during Holy Years. The release is part of broader diplomatic efforts dating back to the Cuban missile crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:08 IST
Pope Francis Hails Cuban Prisoner Release as 'Gesture of Great Hope'
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has welcomed Cuba's decision to release 553 prisoners, calling it a 'gesture of great hope.' The move was a result of a three-way dialogue facilitated by the Vatican between Washington and Havana, harkening back to negotiations during the Cuban missile crisis.

This release aligns with the spirit of Francis' 2025 Holy Year, an event that traditionally encourages acts of clemency for prisoners. The pope expressed hope that this initiative would inspire similar actions globally, enhancing trust among individuals and nations.

The effort was supported by Cardinal Sean O'Malley, who played a behind-the-scenes role in the negotiations. This diplomatic achievement echoes the Vatican's involvement in the 2014 US-Cuba détente. The dialogue is part of the Vatican's historical commitment to peace, evidenced during the crucial moments of the Cuban missile crisis under Pope John XXIII.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025