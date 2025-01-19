Pope Francis Hails Cuban Prisoner Release as 'Gesture of Great Hope'

Pope Francis has welcomed Cuba's decision to release 553 prisoners, calling it a 'gesture of great hope.' The move was a result of a three-way dialogue facilitated by the Vatican between Washington and Havana, harkening back to negotiations during the Cuban missile crisis.

This release aligns with the spirit of Francis' 2025 Holy Year, an event that traditionally encourages acts of clemency for prisoners. The pope expressed hope that this initiative would inspire similar actions globally, enhancing trust among individuals and nations.

The effort was supported by Cardinal Sean O'Malley, who played a behind-the-scenes role in the negotiations. This diplomatic achievement echoes the Vatican's involvement in the 2014 US-Cuba détente. The dialogue is part of the Vatican's historical commitment to peace, evidenced during the crucial moments of the Cuban missile crisis under Pope John XXIII.

