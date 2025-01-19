Tragedy in North Carolina: Culinary Community Mourns After Shooting Incident
In Raleigh, North Carolina, a shocking incident unfolded at Coquette Brasserie where executive chef George Colom Jr. allegedly shot a co-worker, Jonathan Mark Schaffer, fatally, before turning the gun on himself. Another employee was injured. The tragic event has left the local community in mourning.
- Country:
- United States
A violent incident rocked the North Carolina capital as authorities confirmed the death of George Colom Jr., the executive chef at Coquette Brasserie. Police suspect he fatally shot himself after shooting a co-worker.
Colom had been critically injured following Friday's restaurant shooting, which also left another employee, Jonathan Aguilar Vega, with a bullet wound. Vega reported that the shooting occurred during a staff meeting to celebrate a colleague's birthday.
The victim who died on the scene was Jonathan Mark Schaffer, a restaurant industry professional. This tragedy has left the local community, including Colom's family, in deep mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
