Tragedy in North Carolina: Culinary Community Mourns After Shooting Incident

In Raleigh, North Carolina, a shocking incident unfolded at Coquette Brasserie where executive chef George Colom Jr. allegedly shot a co-worker, Jonathan Mark Schaffer, fatally, before turning the gun on himself. Another employee was injured. The tragic event has left the local community in mourning.

A violent incident rocked the North Carolina capital as authorities confirmed the death of George Colom Jr., the executive chef at Coquette Brasserie. Police suspect he fatally shot himself after shooting a co-worker.

Colom had been critically injured following Friday's restaurant shooting, which also left another employee, Jonathan Aguilar Vega, with a bullet wound. Vega reported that the shooting occurred during a staff meeting to celebrate a colleague's birthday.

The victim who died on the scene was Jonathan Mark Schaffer, a restaurant industry professional. This tragedy has left the local community, including Colom's family, in deep mourning.

