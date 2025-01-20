Iconic Bob Dylan Memorabilia Fetches Millions at Nashville Auction

In a remarkable display of enduring fascination, draft lyrics to Bob Dylan's classic song 'Mr. Tambourine Man' fetched over half a million dollars. This came as part of a significant auction of Dylan memorabilia, underscoring his impact on music and culture.

The auction, held by Julien's in Nashville, Tennessee, featured around 60 items, including Dylan's photos, music sheets, guitar, and artwork. With spirited bidding both in-person and online, the event generated nearly $1.5 million in sales.

The crown jewel of the collection, the draft lyrics, originated from the personal archive of late music journalist Al Aronowitz and showcased variants of the iconic song typed by Dylan himself in Aronowitz's New Jersey home.

(With inputs from agencies.)