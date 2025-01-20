Left Menu

'Bigg Boss 18' Champion Crowned: Karan Veer Mehra Wins, Vivian Dsena Reflects on Journey

Karan Veer Mehra clinched the 'Bigg Boss 18' trophy, leaving Vivian Dsena as the runner-up. Despite missing the prize, Vivian expressed gratitude towards his fans and peers, emphasizing personal growth and learned humility throughout the competition, alongside a commitment to focus on positivity and future aspirations.

Vivian Dsena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The curtain fell on 'Bigg Boss 18' with Karan Veer Mehra emerging victorious over his fellow finalist, Vivian Dsena. The finale, held early Monday, marked an exciting conclusion to the season as Mehra lifted the coveted trophy.

Despite the tough loss, Dsena extended heartfelt thanks to his fans, family, and colleagues for their steadfast encouragement. In a candid interview with ANI, he remarked on the overwhelming support received from fans and the industry, highlighting that, while not inherently social, he greatly values and cherishes these relationships.

Reflecting on the journey, Dsena noted the deep gratitude he holds, promising his supporters relentless dedication to future endeavors. He expressed, "I believe in destiny and hold no regrets. The love and support have been beyond overwhelming." His journey through 'Bigg Boss 18' also represented a personal evolution, breaking away from comfort zones and confronting fears, he confessed. Meanwhile, Mehra discussed the intense competition and recognized his rivalry with Dsena, admitting feelings of jealousy but acknowledging Dsena's admirable traits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

