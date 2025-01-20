Left Menu

Mukesh and Nita Ambani Attend Trump's Pre-Inauguration Reception

Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended a private reception in Washington, ahead of Trump's inauguration. Nita wore a traditional Kanchipuram saree with a historical pendant, while Mukesh opted for formal attire. The couple hopes for strengthened India-US relations under Trump's leadership and will attend the inauguration ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:38 IST
Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo/X/@RIL_Updates). Image Credit: ANI
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, were among the elite guests at a private reception in Washington, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States.

Both dressed to impress; Mukesh in a formal black suit, and Nita in an exquisite Kanchipuram silk saree designed by Swadesh. Her attire featured motifs rooted in the rich heritage of Kanchipuram temples, handcrafted by National Award-winner B. Krishnamoorthy.

Complementing her ensemble was a rare 200-year-old Indian pendant adorned with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls—a testament to India's intricate artistry. The Ambanis expressed optimistic views on India-US relations and are scheduled to attend the inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

