Mukesh and Nita Ambani Attend Trump's Pre-Inauguration Reception
Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended a private reception in Washington, ahead of Trump's inauguration. Nita wore a traditional Kanchipuram saree with a historical pendant, while Mukesh opted for formal attire. The couple hopes for strengthened India-US relations under Trump's leadership and will attend the inauguration ceremony.
- Country:
- United States
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, were among the elite guests at a private reception in Washington, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States.
Both dressed to impress; Mukesh in a formal black suit, and Nita in an exquisite Kanchipuram silk saree designed by Swadesh. Her attire featured motifs rooted in the rich heritage of Kanchipuram temples, handcrafted by National Award-winner B. Krishnamoorthy.
Complementing her ensemble was a rare 200-year-old Indian pendant adorned with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls—a testament to India's intricate artistry. The Ambanis expressed optimistic views on India-US relations and are scheduled to attend the inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump Forge Alliances
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni's Unplanned Florida Rendezvous with Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan's Challenging Role as Donald Trump and Golden Globe Triumph
Reliance Industries Poised for Strong Recovery: Bernstein Report