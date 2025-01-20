Left Menu

Forevermark's Exclusive Gold Charm Offer Sparkles with Love

Forevermark introduces a special 18kt gold charm offer, celebrating meaningful moments with its exquisite diamond jewellery. Customers purchasing jewellery worth ₹1 lakh or more will receive an exclusive charm. The offer, designed to commemorate love and everlasting connections, runs until February 16, 2025, at select boutiques and online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:32 IST
Forevermark's Exclusive Gold Charm Offer Sparkles with Love
  • Country:
  • India

Forevermark, renowned for its beautifully designed diamond jewellery, is set to make celebrations even more memorable. The brand is offering an exclusive 18kt gold icon charm to customers purchasing jewellery worth ₹1 lakh or more. This special promotion aims to enhance the celebration of milestones with elegance.

The offer, available until February 16, 2025, showcases Forevermark's dedication to meaningful moments. The exquisite gold charm integrates the iconic Forevermark motif, symbolizing eternal love. It serves as a reminder of the strength, beauty, and timeless nature of true love.

Toranj Mehta, VP of Marketing at Forevermark, said, "The gold icon charm, paired with our diamond jewellery, enhances every milestone's significance." This offer is available at select Forevermark boutiques nationwide and online, ensuring love shines as bright as the diamonds themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025