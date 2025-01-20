Forevermark's Exclusive Gold Charm Offer Sparkles with Love

Forevermark, renowned for its beautifully designed diamond jewellery, is set to make celebrations even more memorable. The brand is offering an exclusive 18kt gold icon charm to customers purchasing jewellery worth ₹1 lakh or more. This special promotion aims to enhance the celebration of milestones with elegance.

The offer, available until February 16, 2025, showcases Forevermark's dedication to meaningful moments. The exquisite gold charm integrates the iconic Forevermark motif, symbolizing eternal love. It serves as a reminder of the strength, beauty, and timeless nature of true love.

Toranj Mehta, VP of Marketing at Forevermark, said, "The gold icon charm, paired with our diamond jewellery, enhances every milestone's significance." This offer is available at select Forevermark boutiques nationwide and online, ensuring love shines as bright as the diamonds themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)