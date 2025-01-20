SCREENIT: PVR INOX Revolutionizes Cinema Experience

PVR INOX Ltd has launched a feature called SCREENIT on their app, aimed at enhancing the movie-going experience by allowing patrons to create or join personalized shows at selected cinemas.

SCREENIT offers movie enthusiasts the chance to relive classic films from an extensive library of over 500 titles, providing the opportunity for community-driven screenings. This feature is designed for flexibility, letting audiences choose what, when, and where to watch their favorite movies, complete with exciting rewards.

The platform allows users to book shows with a minimum of two tickets, offering a modern and personalized approach to movie viewing. PVR INOX's Chief Business Planning & Strategy, Kamal Gianchandani, emphasized SCREENIT's role in celebrating cinematic nostalgia while adapting to contemporary viewing preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)