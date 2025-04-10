Left Menu

OpenAI Strikes Back: Harassment Claims Against Elon Musk in Court Battle

OpenAI has countersued Elon Musk, accusing him of using harassment tactics to prevent the AI firm from transitioning to a for-profit model, which is key for securing $40 billion in funding. The case centres on allegations of Musk's interference via social media attacks, legal claims, and takeover bids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI has launched a counter-lawsuit against Elon Musk, alleging that the tech mogul has engaged in a pattern of harassment aimed at sabotaging the AI firm's transition to a for-profit model. This change is vital for OpenAI to secure a $40 billion fundraising round set to close by year-end.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Musk has leveraged his social media influence, legal tactics, and unsolicited takeover bids to impede OpenAI. OpenAI has requested a federal judge to intervene and halt Musk's 'unlawful and unfair actions' against the company.

In response, Musk's legal team pointed to a $97.4 billion takeover bid rejected by OpenAI's board. The trial is slated for spring of next year. Musk's efforts are seen as attempts to control AI breakthroughs for personal gain, following his departure from OpenAI and the founding of xAI in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

