Australia Rejects China Proposal Amid Trade Tensions with U.S.

Australia has turned down China's offer to counter U.S. tariffs together, opting instead to diversify its trade. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles emphasizes Australia's focus on national interests. China-initiated collaboration was also suggested amidst escalating tariffs imposed by the U.S., presenting potential challenges for Australia.

Updated: 10-04-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:06 IST
Amidst rising trade tensions with the U.S., Australia has firmly declined China's proposition to unite against American tariffs. Instead, the nation is prioritizing trade diversification and reducing reliance on China, according to Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

Speaking to Sky News, Marles assured that Australia would not be "holding hands with China" in any global conflict. He highlighted the country's commitment to fortifying economic resilience by expanding trade relationships with regions like the European Union, Indonesia, and India.

China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, had urged collaboration in defending the global trading system. However, the recent increase in tariffs by the U.S., particularly targeting China, could pose risks, warns Australia's central bank, affecting investments and household spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

