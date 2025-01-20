Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over 'Emergency': UK Sikhs Protest Against Kangana Ranaut's Film

Sikh groups in the UK protest against Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', claiming it's anti-Sikh, leading to screenings being disrupted or canceled. The film, depicting Indira Gandhi's era, draws criticism as Kangana expresses disappointment over its reception from some Sikh communities and in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:01 IST
Controversy Ignites Over 'Emergency': UK Sikhs Protest Against Kangana Ranaut's Film
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sikh groups rallied against the screening of Kangana Ranaut's film, 'Emergency', marking a contentious opening weekend. Disruptions were reported in cinema sites as protests impacted planned showings in areas such as Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The Sikh Press Association declared the film presents an "anti-Sikh" narrative, linking it to the era of the Emergency under Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, Insight UK shared footage of protests from a Harrow cinema, referencing interruptions by alleged pro-Khalistan activists.

Amid anticipated responses, Ranaut addressed her audience via social media, sharing her thanks but also lamenting the film's negative reception amongst Sikh communities in Punjab and elsewhere. Despite controversies, production companies claim an impressive box office debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025