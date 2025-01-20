Controversy Ignites Over 'Emergency': UK Sikhs Protest Against Kangana Ranaut's Film

In the United Kingdom, Sikh groups rallied against the screening of Kangana Ranaut's film, 'Emergency', marking a contentious opening weekend. Disruptions were reported in cinema sites as protests impacted planned showings in areas such as Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The Sikh Press Association declared the film presents an "anti-Sikh" narrative, linking it to the era of the Emergency under Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, Insight UK shared footage of protests from a Harrow cinema, referencing interruptions by alleged pro-Khalistan activists.

Amid anticipated responses, Ranaut addressed her audience via social media, sharing her thanks but also lamenting the film's negative reception amongst Sikh communities in Punjab and elsewhere. Despite controversies, production companies claim an impressive box office debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)