Delhi Hotel Bookings Surge as Election Fever Grips Capital

Hotel bookings in Delhi are on an upswing ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

Brijesh Goyal, CTI chairperson, revealed that political parties have reserved around 3,000 rooms until February 10, with budget hotel bookings in the national capital reaching near 50% occupancy. This spike is attributed to political party leaders and workers arriving in Delhi, alongside regular guests. The Auto Expo and cultural events further entice visitors.

If room occupancy exceeds 75%, room rates may rise by 20-50%. Currently, average room rates in areas like Paharganj and Karol Bagh are Rs 1,000, but prices could escalate to Rs 1,200–1,500, Goyal noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)