Delhi Hotel Bookings Surge as Election Fever Grips Capital
As Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections on February 5, hotel bookings in the city have surged. Around 3,000 rooms have been booked by political parties, with budget accommodations reaching 50% occupancy. The increase in visitors is spurred by political campaigns and events like the Auto Expo.
- Country:
- India
Hotel bookings in Delhi are on an upswing ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).
Brijesh Goyal, CTI chairperson, revealed that political parties have reserved around 3,000 rooms until February 10, with budget hotel bookings in the national capital reaching near 50% occupancy. This spike is attributed to political party leaders and workers arriving in Delhi, alongside regular guests. The Auto Expo and cultural events further entice visitors.
If room occupancy exceeds 75%, room rates may rise by 20-50%. Currently, average room rates in areas like Paharganj and Karol Bagh are Rs 1,000, but prices could escalate to Rs 1,200–1,500, Goyal noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India gold standard of elections, it's a shared legacy for all of us including all political parties: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: BJP's Call for Change
Revving Up Innovation: Auto Expo and Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: BJP Envisions a Double-Engine Government
Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: A Double-Engine BJP Government Foreseen