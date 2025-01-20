Left Menu

Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's Craftsmanship at Maha Kumbh: A Cultural and Economic Boost

The Uttar Pradesh government's flagship 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme was highlighted at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, aiming to generate economic opportunities for local artisans. The event showcases GI-certified products, promoting 'Vocal for Local' and positioning UP as a global hub of craftsmanship.

The Uttar Pradesh government's flagship initiative, 'One District One Product' (ODOP), took center stage at the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj, Monday, providing a platform to amplify economic prospects for local artisans and craftspersons.

The event boasts a 6,000-square-metre exhibition, featuring GI-certified products projected to generate a turnover of Rs 35 crore. The showcase includes Gorakhpur's terracotta, Kashi's Banarasi sarees and Thandai, and Mirzapur's brass utensils, drawing large crowds and global attention to Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage.

ODOP, launched in 2018, aims not just at business growth but sustainable economic empowerment, by creating market demand and fostering better branding for local products. The state is striving for more GI tags, ensuring economic empowerment and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global craftsmanship hub.

