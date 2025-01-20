Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's Craftsmanship at Maha Kumbh: A Cultural and Economic Boost

The Uttar Pradesh government's flagship initiative, 'One District One Product' (ODOP), took center stage at the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj, Monday, providing a platform to amplify economic prospects for local artisans and craftspersons.

The event boasts a 6,000-square-metre exhibition, featuring GI-certified products projected to generate a turnover of Rs 35 crore. The showcase includes Gorakhpur's terracotta, Kashi's Banarasi sarees and Thandai, and Mirzapur's brass utensils, drawing large crowds and global attention to Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage.

ODOP, launched in 2018, aims not just at business growth but sustainable economic empowerment, by creating market demand and fostering better branding for local products. The state is striving for more GI tags, ensuring economic empowerment and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global craftsmanship hub.

