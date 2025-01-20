Pralay Missile to Take Center Stage at Republic Day Parade

The newly-developed tactical missile 'Pralay' will be a highlight among the indigenous weapon systems displayed at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced.

In a press briefing, Singh mentioned the absence of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv from the flypast due to a recent crash, marking a 'setback' for the event. He expressed hope for the helicopters' swift return.

The Republic Day parade, featuring 31 tableaux, will see a substantial cultural presence, with 5,000 tribal artists. The 'Pralay' missile, with its 150 to 500 km range, will be among the key displays.

