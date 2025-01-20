Pralay Missile to Take Center Stage at Republic Day Parade
The 'Pralay' missile, an indigenous tactical weapon system, will be showcased at the Republic Day parade. Despite the grounding of the Advanced Light Helicopter fleet, the parade will feature 31 tableaux and a larger cultural presentation, with 5,000 tribal artists participating.
The newly-developed tactical missile 'Pralay' will be a highlight among the indigenous weapon systems displayed at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced.
In a press briefing, Singh mentioned the absence of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv from the flypast due to a recent crash, marking a 'setback' for the event. He expressed hope for the helicopters' swift return.
The Republic Day parade, featuring 31 tableaux, will see a substantial cultural presence, with 5,000 tribal artists. The 'Pralay' missile, with its 150 to 500 km range, will be among the key displays.
