Reviving Nampong: A WWII Legacy and Economic Booster

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has unveiled a plan to restore World War II remnants in Nampong, Changlang district, to bolster tourism.

Speaking at the Pangsau Pass International Festival, Khandu emphasized Nampong's historical importance in connecting Northeast India and Southeast Asia, highlighting the region's rich cultural and economic heritage.

Khandu iterated the state's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity to attract tourism in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding regions, aiming for sustainable economic growth.

