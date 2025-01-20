Left Menu

Reviving Nampong: A WWII Legacy and Economic Booster

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu announced plans to restore WWII remnants in Nampong for tourism purposes. The Pangsau Pass International Festival highlights the region’s cultural and economic significance. Emphasis is on infrastructure development to boost tourism in the TCL region, aiming for economic growth and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:18 IST
Reviving Nampong: A WWII Legacy and Economic Booster
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has unveiled a plan to restore World War II remnants in Nampong, Changlang district, to bolster tourism.

Speaking at the Pangsau Pass International Festival, Khandu emphasized Nampong's historical importance in connecting Northeast India and Southeast Asia, highlighting the region's rich cultural and economic heritage.

Khandu iterated the state's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity to attract tourism in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding regions, aiming for sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025