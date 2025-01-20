Madhya Pradesh Honors Ahilyabai Holkar with Historic Cabinet Meeting

The Madhya Pradesh government, in a tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, will convene a cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, located in Khargone district, on January 24. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced this initiative on Monday.

Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Holkar dynasty, is celebrated for her dedication to duty, piety, good governance, and generosity. The upcoming cabinet meeting will commemorate her 300th birth anniversary, during which pivotal decisions will be made in honor of her enduring legacy.

Maheshwar, situated approximately 290 kilometers from Bhopal on the banks of the Narmada River, is renowned for its historic forts and will host this significant governmental gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)