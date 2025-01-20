Gandhi Bharat: Congress Celebrates Centenary with Grand Event

The city of Belagavi is abuzz as preparations unfold for the Gandhi Bharat event, a celebration apart from the ordinary, marking a significant centenary. With the theme 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', Congress aims to depict its allegiance to Gandhian values and the Indian Constitution.

The gathering is not merely ceremonial. It highlights Congress's response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has allegedly disrespected B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Senior leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected in Belagavi, emphasizing the party's political stance.

Set to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the event was initially delayed due to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing. Now, the event promises unfolding grandeur amidst strict security, welcoming over 60 national leaders and numerous dignitaries, ensuring a high-profile affair.

