Left Menu

Gandhi Bharat: Congress Celebrates Centenary with Grand Event

The Congress is organizing a grand Gandhi Bharat event in Belagavi to commemorate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at a Congress session in 1924. Themed 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', the event underscores the party's commitment to Gandhian principles and the Indian Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:09 IST
Gandhi Bharat: Congress Celebrates Centenary with Grand Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Belagavi is abuzz as preparations unfold for the Gandhi Bharat event, a celebration apart from the ordinary, marking a significant centenary. With the theme 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', Congress aims to depict its allegiance to Gandhian values and the Indian Constitution.

The gathering is not merely ceremonial. It highlights Congress's response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has allegedly disrespected B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Senior leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected in Belagavi, emphasizing the party's political stance.

Set to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the event was initially delayed due to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing. Now, the event promises unfolding grandeur amidst strict security, welcoming over 60 national leaders and numerous dignitaries, ensuring a high-profile affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025