Uttar Pradesh’s First Double-Decker Bus Restaurant: A Gastronomic Innovation

Uttar Pradesh marked a milestone with the inauguration of its first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, located near Manveer Godra's media centre. This novel dining venue aims to attract food lovers with its purely vegetarian menu.

The creative setup features a kitchen on the ground floor, while the upper floor hosts a dining area that seats 25 guests, offering a unique dining experience.

After its debut at the Maha Kumbh, Pumpkin plans to branch out to other religious sites including Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya, all while keeping meal costs affordable and offering special fasting food on select occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)