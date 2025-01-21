Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh’s First Double-Decker Bus Restaurant: A Gastronomic Innovation

Uttar Pradesh sees the launch of its first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, near Manveer Godra. This exclusively vegetarian eatery boasts a ground-floor kitchen and an upper dining area for 25 patrons. Initially set at Maha Kumbh, expansions to Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh’s First Double-Decker Bus Restaurant: A Gastronomic Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh marked a milestone with the inauguration of its first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, located near Manveer Godra's media centre. This novel dining venue aims to attract food lovers with its purely vegetarian menu.

The creative setup features a kitchen on the ground floor, while the upper floor hosts a dining area that seats 25 guests, offering a unique dining experience.

After its debut at the Maha Kumbh, Pumpkin plans to branch out to other religious sites including Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya, all while keeping meal costs affordable and offering special fasting food on select occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025