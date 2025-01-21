Uttar Pradesh’s First Double-Decker Bus Restaurant: A Gastronomic Innovation
Uttar Pradesh sees the launch of its first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, near Manveer Godra. This exclusively vegetarian eatery boasts a ground-floor kitchen and an upper dining area for 25 patrons. Initially set at Maha Kumbh, expansions to Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya are planned.
Uttar Pradesh marked a milestone with the inauguration of its first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, located near Manveer Godra's media centre. This novel dining venue aims to attract food lovers with its purely vegetarian menu.
The creative setup features a kitchen on the ground floor, while the upper floor hosts a dining area that seats 25 guests, offering a unique dining experience.
After its debut at the Maha Kumbh, Pumpkin plans to branch out to other religious sites including Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya, all while keeping meal costs affordable and offering special fasting food on select occasions.
