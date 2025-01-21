Left Menu

Pope Francis Dissolves Controversial Peruvian Catholic Movement Amid Scandal

Pope Francis has dissolved the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a Catholic movement based in Peru, following allegations of sexual, spiritual, and financial abuses. The decision follows years of investigation and failed reforms. The movement faced significant criticism, including accusations of sect-like behavior and mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:46 IST
Pope Francis Dissolves Controversial Peruvian Catholic Movement Amid Scandal
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has taken decisive action by dissolving the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a religious movement rooted in Peru, after prolonged investigative efforts uncovered widespread abuses. This extraordinary move underscores the seriousness of the allegations involving sexual misconduct and financial misdeeds by top leaders.

The dissolution was announced in Aparecida, Brazil, by Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda, highlighting the Pope's commitment to addressing the scandal that has plagued the movement. Since its inception in 1971, the Sodalitium once had a robust presence across South America and the U.S., amid rising concerns about its founder's actions.

Drawing comparisons to previous cases, such as the Legionaries of Christ, Pope Francis' bold decision marks a significant departure from past Vatican resolutions, showcasing a firm stance against institutional malfeasance. The future of the movement's assets remains uncertain as victims await potential compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025