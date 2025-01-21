Tragic Loss: 'Days of Our Lives' Actor Francisco San Martin Dies at 39

Francisco San Martin, who gained recognition for his role as Dario Hernandez in 'Days of Our Lives', has tragically passed away at the age of 39. Deadline reports that the actor died by suicide at his Los Angeles home on January 16, with the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirming the cause.

San Martin's stint on the soap opera lasted six months in 2011. His initial introduction as a petty thief evolved into an undercover officer investigating a cold case in Salem, before his character moved to Argentina. The role was later portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016 to 2017.

Beyond 'Days of Our Lives', San Martin made a mark with appearances on 'Jane the Virgin', playing opposite Gina Rodriguez. The news of his death has deeply affected Hollywood. According to Forbes via Deadline, actress Camila Banus, who played his on-screen sister, expressed her sorrow and love for him on Instagram.

Banus wrote, "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," adding her deep affection for him. San Martin's journey began in children's theater in Montana, before he pursued acting in Madrid as a teenager, eventually acting in various Spanish productions.

He is also recognized for his roles in 'Behind the Candelabra' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful'. His passing has left a significant impact, with fans and colleagues sharing heartfelt condolences and celebrating his contributions to the arts.

