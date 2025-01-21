Vivendi’s Strategic Spin-Offs Under Scrutiny

Vivendi's spin-offs of Canal+, Havas, and Louis Hachette Group have analysts and investors demanding clearer strategic explanations. Despite the December break-up aimed at unlocking value, there's skepticism about the conglomerate's decision. The Bollore-backed move, which split the media giant into four major entities, is intended to prove its strategic worth.

While the heavy metal band Iron Maiden is on break until May, frontman Bruce Dickinson is making headlines in a different arena. Competing in a veteran fencing competition in northern France, the 66-year-old displayed his dedication to the sport, finishing 13th among 31 participants at the prestigious event.

Despite being better known for his vocal prowess, Dickinson has been a fencing enthusiast for five decades, showcasing a lesser-seen side of his persona to fans and sports enthusiasts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)