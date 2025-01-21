Left Menu

Vivendi’s Strategic Spin-Offs Under Scrutiny

Vivendi, following its recent spin-offs of companies like Canal+, Havas, and Louis Hachette Group, faces pressure from analysts and investors to clarify their strategic roadmap. Additionally, Iron Maiden's frontman Bruce Dickinson showcased his fencing skills at a prestigious tournament in France, underscoring his lifelong dedication to the sport.

Vivendi's spin-offs of Canal+, Havas, and Louis Hachette Group have analysts and investors demanding clearer strategic explanations. Despite the December break-up aimed at unlocking value, there's skepticism about the conglomerate's decision. The Bollore-backed move, which split the media giant into four major entities, is intended to prove its strategic worth.

While the heavy metal band Iron Maiden is on break until May, frontman Bruce Dickinson is making headlines in a different arena. Competing in a veteran fencing competition in northern France, the 66-year-old displayed his dedication to the sport, finishing 13th among 31 participants at the prestigious event.

Despite being better known for his vocal prowess, Dickinson has been a fencing enthusiast for five decades, showcasing a lesser-seen side of his persona to fans and sports enthusiasts alike.

