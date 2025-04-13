Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Missile Interception Attempted by Israel

The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, likely successfully, as sirens sounded across Israel. This event follows multiple attacks by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement since the Gaza war began in 2023. The conflict escalated after a Hamas assault resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:45 IST
Tensions Escalate as Missile Interception Attempted by Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it likely intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, after air raid sirens resonated across Israel.

Initial reports suggested two missiles had been launched, but the military later confirmed that a single missile was fired. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the Gaza conflict erupted in 2023, Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement has executed several missile and drone attacks on Israel, aligning with Palestinian support. The conflict, sparked by an October assault from Hamas, has claimed over 50,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza amidst a resumption of hostilities following a broken ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025