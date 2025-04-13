Tensions Escalate as Missile Interception Attempted by Israel
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, likely successfully, as sirens sounded across Israel. This event follows multiple attacks by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement since the Gaza war began in 2023. The conflict escalated after a Hamas assault resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths.
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it likely intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, after air raid sirens resonated across Israel.
Initial reports suggested two missiles had been launched, but the military later confirmed that a single missile was fired. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Gaza conflict erupted in 2023, Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement has executed several missile and drone attacks on Israel, aligning with Palestinian support. The conflict, sparked by an October assault from Hamas, has claimed over 50,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza amidst a resumption of hostilities following a broken ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)