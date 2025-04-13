Tug of War: Government vs. Supreme Court on Bill Assent Timelines

In a significant development, the government is poised to file a review petition against a Supreme Court judgement that mandates a specific timeframe for the President and governors to decide on bills passed by state legislatures. Sources indicate that the government is considering seeking a review of the entire order, which allows states to approach the court directly if the President withholds assent to a bill.

The upcoming move points to a growing legal disagreement at the highest levels of government regarding the Supreme Court's directive. The key provision being contested is the obligation for the President to decide on bills reserved by governors for her consideration within three months. As of now, the Tamil Nadu government has taken advantage of this ruling to notify 10 pending bills as Acts.

The broader implications of this legal tussle could bring further adjustments to the balance of power between state and central governments. The court's insistence on timelines could shape the future handling of state legislation, with the government now needing to address potential grounds for review and planning to present its arguments before the same bench that delivered the original verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)