Left Menu

Tug of War: Government vs. Supreme Court on Bill Assent Timelines

The government plans to challenge a Supreme Court ruling setting timeframes for the President and governors to assent to state bills. A review petition is expected, seeking clarity on the process where state governments can directly approach the court if assent is withheld. A legal tussle looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:44 IST
Tug of War: Government vs. Supreme Court on Bill Assent Timelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the government is poised to file a review petition against a Supreme Court judgement that mandates a specific timeframe for the President and governors to decide on bills passed by state legislatures. Sources indicate that the government is considering seeking a review of the entire order, which allows states to approach the court directly if the President withholds assent to a bill.

The upcoming move points to a growing legal disagreement at the highest levels of government regarding the Supreme Court's directive. The key provision being contested is the obligation for the President to decide on bills reserved by governors for her consideration within three months. As of now, the Tamil Nadu government has taken advantage of this ruling to notify 10 pending bills as Acts.

The broader implications of this legal tussle could bring further adjustments to the balance of power between state and central governments. The court's insistence on timelines could shape the future handling of state legislation, with the government now needing to address potential grounds for review and planning to present its arguments before the same bench that delivered the original verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025