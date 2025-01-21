Breaking Boundaries: Absolut's #UNLABEL Campaign Challenges Stereotypes
Absolut's #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS campaign confronts stereotypes, promoting a world where unique identities are celebrated. Featuring impactful stories from notable personalities, the initiative encourages breaking free from societal labels, fostering inclusivity and self-expression. The campaign reaffirms Absolut's commitment to a more open and accepting society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:01 IST
Absolut's latest campaign, #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS, invites individuals to move beyond assumptions and embrace diverse identities, advocating for a more inclusive world devoid of judgment.
The campaign features stories from voices like Ankush Bahuguna, Sunny Leone, Navtej Singh Johar, and Deepa Malik, each challenging societal labels and stereotypes.
Pulkith Modi of Pernod Ricard India emphasizes the importance of self-expression and breaking labels to celebrate individuality, continuing Absolut's legacy of innovation and social progression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uganda’s Mpox Response Focuses on Innovation, Inclusivity, and Key Populations' Empowerment
Saarang 51: A Celebration of Heritage and Inclusivity
VP Dhankhar Urges Inclusivity and Development at Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Convocation Ceremony
Delhi High Court Advocates Language Inclusivity in CLAT
Unshackling Heritage: VP Dhankhar's Call for Inclusivity and Indology