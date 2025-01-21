Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Absolut's #UNLABEL Campaign Challenges Stereotypes

Absolut's #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS campaign confronts stereotypes, promoting a world where unique identities are celebrated. Featuring impactful stories from notable personalities, the initiative encourages breaking free from societal labels, fostering inclusivity and self-expression. The campaign reaffirms Absolut's commitment to a more open and accepting society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Absolut's latest campaign, #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS, invites individuals to move beyond assumptions and embrace diverse identities, advocating for a more inclusive world devoid of judgment.

The campaign features stories from voices like Ankush Bahuguna, Sunny Leone, Navtej Singh Johar, and Deepa Malik, each challenging societal labels and stereotypes.

Pulkith Modi of Pernod Ricard India emphasizes the importance of self-expression and breaking labels to celebrate individuality, continuing Absolut's legacy of innovation and social progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

