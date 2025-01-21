Breaking Boundaries: Absolut's #UNLABEL Campaign Challenges Stereotypes

Absolut's latest campaign, #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS, invites individuals to move beyond assumptions and embrace diverse identities, advocating for a more inclusive world devoid of judgment.

The campaign features stories from voices like Ankush Bahuguna, Sunny Leone, Navtej Singh Johar, and Deepa Malik, each challenging societal labels and stereotypes.

Pulkith Modi of Pernod Ricard India emphasizes the importance of self-expression and breaking labels to celebrate individuality, continuing Absolut's legacy of innovation and social progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)