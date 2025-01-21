Left Menu

EUME Luggage Goes the Distance: Durability Shines at Mumbai Marathon

EUME showcased the durability of its luggage at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, where a team member completed the marathon with a luggage bag. The event demonstrated both human endurance and EUME's commitment to long-lasting quality. The brand also announced new color options for its luggage collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:05 IST
At the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 19, 2025, EUME, a brand known for its innovative luggage solutions, showcased the resilience of its products. Team member Maanvi Parekh completed the marathon while towing an EUME luggage bag in just 2 hours and 15 minutes, illustrating the product's durability.

Through the 21 km course, the bag's wheels remained intact and functioned smoothly, underscoring the high quality synonymous with the EUME brand. 'EUME has always prioritized product quality, and this event further proves our luggage can endure the most challenging conditions,' said Naina Parekh, Founder of EUME.

In line with their philosophy of combining functionality and style, EUME introduced new colors in their Cabin Pro and Classic luggage collections, offering consumers greater choice. EUME continues to set industry benchmarks by merging innovation with design and durability, encapsulated in their motto: 'EUME can go the distance with you.'

