Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Capital's Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Severe' Levels

Delhi's air quality plummeted into the 'severe' category with an AQI of 412, trailing only behind Noida. Vehicular emissions, industries, construction, and waste burning are major contributors. The city urges stringent enforcement of GRAP-IV restrictions as pollution persists, with experts emphasizing the health risks of exposure to such pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:39 IST
Delhi Chokes: Capital's Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Severe' Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has worsened dramatically, plunging into the 'severe' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 412. This deterioration positions the national capital just behind Noida in terms of poor air quality nationwide.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), vehicular emissions are the primary contributors, making up 14.4% of the pollution load. Industries, construction activities, and waste burning also contribute significantly to the crisis.

Industry experts have highlighted the urgent need for rigorous enforcement of pollution control measures while advising residents on health precautions amid the hazardous air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025