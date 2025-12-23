Delhi Chokes: Capital's Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Severe' Levels

Delhi's air quality has worsened dramatically, plunging into the 'severe' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 412. This deterioration positions the national capital just behind Noida in terms of poor air quality nationwide.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), vehicular emissions are the primary contributors, making up 14.4% of the pollution load. Industries, construction activities, and waste burning also contribute significantly to the crisis.

Industry experts have highlighted the urgent need for rigorous enforcement of pollution control measures while advising residents on health precautions amid the hazardous air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)