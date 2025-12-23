Left Menu

Epstein Files Reveal Trump's Extensive Jet Travels

The U.S. Justice Department released documents from its Epstein investigation, revealing former President Trump's more frequent flights on Epstein's jet than previously known. The emails suggest eight flights compared to earlier reports. The DOJ claims these documents, released under a transparency law, contain unfounded claims against Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has unveiled a new batch of documents related to its investigation of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, offering fresh details about his connections with former President Donald Trump. According to these documents, Trump is alleged to have traveled on Epstein's private jet significantly more than previously reported.

A January 2020 email from a New York prosecutor revealed that flight records indicated Trump had flown on Epstein's jet eight times in the 1990s, with some flights also featuring Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence. There were flights where passengers included potential witnesses in the Maxwell case, although many specifics remain redacted.

The Justice Department emphasized the release, mandated by a new transparency law, was to ensure public awareness despite what they described as unsubstantiated claims. As the political landscape heats up ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, these disclosures may impact Trump's public and political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

