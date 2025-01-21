Carrie Underwood Shines with A Cappella Performance at Trump Inauguration

Country music sensation Carrie Underwood mesmerized audiences at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration with her powerful rendition of 'America the Beautiful.' According to Deadline, Underwood's performance hit an unexpected snag when the background music abruptly stopped due to a technical glitch. Demonstrating her professionalism, the 41-year-old artist seamlessly transitioned into an a cappella version, guiding the crowd in the patriotic tune.

Flanked by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy, Underwood encouraged audience participation by urging them to join her. She was heard saying, 'You know the words--help me out here,' as she stood before President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families. Understated yet stylish, Underwood chose to don a sleeveless white gown accented with diamond earrings for the historic occasion.

The inauguration ceremony, a significant moment in American history, also featured musical contributions from Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio. Under the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Trump was officially sworn in as the nation's 47th president by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts. Just prior to this, JD Vance took the oath of office as the 50th U.S. Vice President.

The event was attended by former U.S. Presidents and their spouses, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George and Laura Bush. Notably, Barack Obama was among the distinguished guests. Additionally, Trump's immediate family, including Melania Trump and their children Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric, and Barron, marked their presence at the Capitol.

Adding a touch of global prominence, the inauguration drew attendance from notable figures in the tech world, such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)