Tasva x Tarun Tahiliani's Spectacular Wedding Collection Unveiled in Bangalore
Tasva, in collaboration with designer Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd., unveiled a premium menswear wedding collection in Bangalore. The event featured modern designs inspired by Indian art, showcasing the blend of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes for the modern groom.
Bangalore recently witnessed a spectacular display of premium menswear with Tasva's latest collection, crafted in collaboration with renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. The grand unveiling took place at UB City, featuring a blend of tradition and modernity, with intricate motifs and contemporary silhouettes tailored for today's grooms.
The event boasted an elite gathering, including notable figures such as Masterchef Harish Closepet. Each piece in the collection told a unique story through detailed craftsmanship, from traditional Indian embroidery techniques to innovative 3D elements and pearl embellishments that ensured aesthetically captivating looks.
Tarun Tahiliani emphasized the modern groom's role in wedding fashion, highlighting a collection that aligns with Bangalore's cultural blend. This launch reinforces Tasva's mission to redefine Indian menswear with stylish yet comfortable pieces, marking a significant milestone in their expanding presence across India's fashion scene.
