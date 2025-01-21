Vinayakan's Apology Amid Social Media Uproar: The Controversial Video Explained

Notable actor Vinayakan offered a public apology on Tuesday after a controversial video featuring him gained widespread attention on social media. The footage portrays the actor behaving erratically, shouting from a balcony and using offensive language.

The video also revealed moments where the 'Jailer' star struggled to maintain his balance, collapsing on the floor while continuing his tirade. In a subsequent Facebook post, Vinayakan expressed remorse for the 'negative energies' he conveyed, though he did not specify the exact incident.

The viral video has incited significant critique from online users, adding to Vinayakan's history of controversy following past outbursts and an arrest in Kochi last year. The actor's latest actions have again placed him in the eye of public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)