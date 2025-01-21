Left Menu

Ayanika Unveils Flagship Store: A New Era in Luxurious Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry

Ayanika, a renowned brand in lab grown diamond jewelry, has launched its flagship store in Andheri with a focus on custom-designed pieces and artistic collections. Partnering with Samaira Sandhu, an acclaimed actor and author, the store offers a unique, personalized shopping experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:22 IST
Ayanika Unveils Flagship Store: A New Era in Luxurious Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling debut, Ayanika has launched its flagship store in Mumbai's Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri, promising a new standard in lab grown diamond jewelry. Known for their exquisite, themed pieces, Ayanika calls upon artistry and personalization, redefining luxury for discerning clients.

With the collaboration of brand ambassador Samaira Sandhu, a celebrated actor and author, Ayanika adds glamour and bold style to its innovative collections. Recognized as a perfect fit, Samaira's multifaceted career in entertainment alongside her love for fine jewelry aligns seamlessly with Ayanika's creative vision.

The flagship store offers a vibrant, immersive shopping environment, enabling customers to weave their dreams into reality. Catering to diverse tastes, Ayanika showcases everything from lab-grown engagement rings to striking evening wear, emphasizing bespoke services tailored to personal style and preference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

