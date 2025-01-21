Greenpeace Calls for Super-Rich Tax at World Economic Forum
Greenpeace advocates for taxing the super-rich at the World Economic Forum. The group highlights the link between wealth inequality and environmental damage, urging governments to redirect funds for a green future. Their protest included a poster display and blocking arrivals at Davos, Switzerland.
In a bold move on Tuesday, Greenpeace made a striking appeal at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, urging the taxing of the super-rich to fund environmental initiatives.
Two volunteers displayed a significant yellow banner, reading 'Tax the super rich. Fund a just & green future,' just before the plenary session was set to commence.
Greenpeace, led by executive director Mads Christensen, aims to expose environmental issues through peaceful confrontations. Earlier activism included blocking arrivals at Davos, highlighting the link between inequality and environmental harm.
