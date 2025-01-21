Left Menu

Greenpeace Calls for Super-Rich Tax at World Economic Forum

Greenpeace advocates for taxing the super-rich at the World Economic Forum. The group highlights the link between wealth inequality and environmental damage, urging governments to redirect funds for a green future. Their protest included a poster display and blocking arrivals at Davos, Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:43 IST
Greenpeace Calls for Super-Rich Tax at World Economic Forum
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bold move on Tuesday, Greenpeace made a striking appeal at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, urging the taxing of the super-rich to fund environmental initiatives.

Two volunteers displayed a significant yellow banner, reading 'Tax the super rich. Fund a just & green future,' just before the plenary session was set to commence.

Greenpeace, led by executive director Mads Christensen, aims to expose environmental issues through peaceful confrontations. Earlier activism included blocking arrivals at Davos, highlighting the link between inequality and environmental harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025