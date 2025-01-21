Left Menu

Mumbai Poised to Become India's Culinary Capital by 2030: AHAR Leads the Charge

AHAR aims to make Mumbai the Culinary Capital of India by 2030, enhancing its culinary heritage as a tourist destination. To achieve this, AHAR has launched initiatives in training and collaboration with local institutions to preserve traditional Indian food. Significant industry leaders, including government officials, are involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai is set to be crowned the Culinary Capital of India by 2030, fueled by the efforts of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR). Founded in 1979, AHAR has over 8,000 members and aims to position Mumbai globally with its diverse culinary offerings.

At the recent AHAR AGM held in Mumbai, the 50 Milestones initiative was unveiled, charting a strategic pathway for the city. AHAR's 'Mitra Concept' seeks to enhance Mumbai's reputation, leveraging its rich diversity and existing status as India's financial capital.

Collaborative efforts with institutions, such as RPH College, ensure preservation and global status of traditional Indian cuisine. Such efforts are pivotal in stimulating the food industry's growth, aligning with national economic goals. Stakeholders, including government officials, assert Mumbai's infrastructural and cultural potential for revolutionizing India's hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

