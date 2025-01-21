Mumbai Poised to Become India's Culinary Capital by 2030: AHAR Leads the Charge

Mumbai is set to be crowned the Culinary Capital of India by 2030, fueled by the efforts of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR). Founded in 1979, AHAR has over 8,000 members and aims to position Mumbai globally with its diverse culinary offerings.

At the recent AHAR AGM held in Mumbai, the 50 Milestones initiative was unveiled, charting a strategic pathway for the city. AHAR's 'Mitra Concept' seeks to enhance Mumbai's reputation, leveraging its rich diversity and existing status as India's financial capital.

Collaborative efforts with institutions, such as RPH College, ensure preservation and global status of traditional Indian cuisine. Such efforts are pivotal in stimulating the food industry's growth, aligning with national economic goals. Stakeholders, including government officials, assert Mumbai's infrastructural and cultural potential for revolutionizing India's hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)