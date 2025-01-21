Celebrating 'Deewaar': The Timeless Legacy of Salim-Javed's Blockbuster

Time passes "so quietly and quickly", lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar fondly recalled as he looked back at "Deewaar", his blockbuster with Salim Khan, released 50 years ago today. Known as Salim-Javed, the duo gave Hindi cinema some of its biggest hits, with Yash Chopra-directed 'Deewaar' holding a special place.

Released on January 21, 1975, 'Deewaar' remains etched in public consciousness. Dialogues like 'mere paas maa hai' and 'Davar sahab, main aaj bhi phenke hue paise nahi uthata' are still celebrated. The film followed impoverished brothers in Mumbai slums, with one turning to crime and the other becoming a police officer.

Salim-Javed, co-creators of the 'Angry Young Man' phenomenon, channeled the social pulse of the time. Despite their unawareness, their narratives resonated with mass disappointment. The screenplay for 'Deewaar' was so revered that it was taught at the Film and Television Institute of India, earning them multiple Filmfare Awards.

