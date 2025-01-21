Left Menu

Celebrating 'Deewaar': The Timeless Legacy of Salim-Javed's Blockbuster

Javed Akhtar reminisces about 'Deewaar', released 50 years ago, a film he co-wrote with Salim Khan that became a milestone in Hindi cinema. The movie depicted two brothers on opposite paths amid Mumbai's slums. Known for iconic dialogues and screenplay, it marked a pivotal moment for Salim-Javed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:42 IST
Celebrating 'Deewaar': The Timeless Legacy of Salim-Javed's Blockbuster
  • Country:
  • India

Time passes "so quietly and quickly", lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar fondly recalled as he looked back at "Deewaar", his blockbuster with Salim Khan, released 50 years ago today. Known as Salim-Javed, the duo gave Hindi cinema some of its biggest hits, with Yash Chopra-directed 'Deewaar' holding a special place.

Released on January 21, 1975, 'Deewaar' remains etched in public consciousness. Dialogues like 'mere paas maa hai' and 'Davar sahab, main aaj bhi phenke hue paise nahi uthata' are still celebrated. The film followed impoverished brothers in Mumbai slums, with one turning to crime and the other becoming a police officer.

Salim-Javed, co-creators of the 'Angry Young Man' phenomenon, channeled the social pulse of the time. Despite their unawareness, their narratives resonated with mass disappointment. The screenplay for 'Deewaar' was so revered that it was taught at the Film and Television Institute of India, earning them multiple Filmfare Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025