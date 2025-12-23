Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Moved by Grandson's Stirring Performance in 'Ikkis'

Amitabh Bachchan was visibly emotional after watching his grandson, Agastya Nanda, shine in the upcoming biopic 'Ikkis'. Reflecting on precious memories from Agastya's birth to his cinematic debut, Bachchan praised his performance as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, highlighting the film's flawless execution and emotional impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:23 IST
Amitabh Bachchan hails Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' (Photo/Instagram@amitabhbachchan). Image Credit: ANI
Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, was seen visibly emotional at a recent screening of 'Ikkis', a film featuring his grandson, Agastya Nanda. In a heartfelt blog post, he recounted memories from his grandson's birth to his present-day debut in cinema, vividly expressing his feelings.

Bachchan reflected on that critical night when Agastya was born, reminiscing the moments of holding his newborn grandson and watching him grow. His journey from childhood to making the personal decision of becoming an actor stirred profound sentiments in Bachchan as he watched Agastya's performance on the big screen.

Praising Agastya's portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Amitabh Bachchan noted the young actor's unparalleled honesty and presence on screen, declaring, "When he is in the frame, you only watch him." He commended the film for its impeccable writing and direction, leaving viewers in silent awe as the movie concluded. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' releases January 1, 2026, with a stellar cast including the late Dharmendra.

